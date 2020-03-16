At least two candidates who hope to unseat longtime U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in November are voluntarily quarantining themselves at home after potential exposure to the dangerous coronavirus.

Democrat Ross LaJeunesse of Biddeford, one of four contenders in a June primary to pick a challenger to the four-term Republican, announced Monday he plans to stay home through March 23 after coming “into indirect contact with an individual who has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.”

Independent U.S. Senate hopeful Tiffany Bond of Portland said on Twitter that when her husband returned from Europe on Friday night, he felt ill.

She said he didn’t know if it was jet lag or the virus, but the family decided “to self-isolate” for at least two weeks “to be responsible neighbors.”

Other candidates have scaled back their campaigns sharply, shifting as much of their effort online as possible, including Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, one of the other Democratic candidates, who canceled all in-person campaign activities over the weekend.

LaJeunesse said he is “feeling fine, am asymptomatic, and have been in contact with my health care provider.”

“We’re all in this together, and I will take every precaution to protect my community,” LaJeunesse said.

« Previous

filed under: