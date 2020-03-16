Left to right, Wesley, Allie and Juliana, all of New Gloucester, enjoy ice cream during opening day at Dairy Joy in Auburn on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The children’s mothers said coming to Dairy Joy on opening day is an annual tradition. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A steady afternoon rain didn't dampen the spirits of brothers Jaden, left, and Sawyer Nolt from shoveling snow from snowbanks around their Lewiston home this week. Like many of their neighbors downtown, they were dumping it on the lawn and tar to help it melt. Their mother was keeping a close watch from a covered porch with an infant in hand yearning to join in. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Ember Foster looks at the Real Hero medal her father, Lawrence, received Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston during the American Red Cross' 17th annual Real Heroes Breakfast. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
With all the hoarding of hand sanitizer because of the coronavirus outbreak, there is a shortage in stores. So the staff at the Dugout Bar & Grill in Farmington had some fun with this display on the white board behind the bar on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Canada Geese posture and hang out in the water and ice that is left on Lower Range Pond in Poland on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
A pair of Canada Geese approach the steeple of the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, as a peregrine falcon sits perched on the cross at the top. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal
Stella Stone of Bates fires a shot on goal during a game Tuesday, March 10, 2020, against the University of Southern Maine in Lewiston. The game was the final game of the season for the Bobcats as the remainder of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal
Philip Mahar, right, of Turner gets a little advice from Bates College Museum of Art education curator Anthony Shostak during a block printing workshop Friday, March 6, 2020, at Bates in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal