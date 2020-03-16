FARMINGTON — Western Maine woodland owners interested in restoring or improving habitat locally and benefiting the planet generally may be eligible for funding to get on-the-ground work done.

The New England Forestry Foundation is leading the effort in partnership with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The foundation project, which is part of a bigger forestry-and-habitat effort under the Natural Resources Conservation Service Regional Conservation Partnership Program, is available to landowners who own more than 10 wooded acres in Western Maine. The next deadline for applying is May 15. Another round of applications may be accepted after that date, if there is still funding.

The foundation Western Maine team looks at an individual woodland and up to 10 miles beyond the property boundaries by using data and analysis to see which habitat components are available and to assess if the property is suitable for the project. Foundation staff work with qualifying landowners from the initial conversation through habitat analysis, recommendations for action, and with loggers or other operators. Some landowners have chosen to do the work themselves.

Reimbursements are made through the Natural Resources Conservation Service Healthy Forest Reserve Program fund as each practice is completed and verified by the New England Forestry Foundation Western Maine team with the Natural Resources Conservation Service field staff.

For more information, visit newenglandforestry.org/maine-habitat or contact New England Forestry Foundation’s Western Maine Mountains project coordinator in Farmington at 207-203-9006 or at [email protected]

