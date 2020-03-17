Widespread precautions to contain COVID-19 have forced many Mainers to work at home. Are you at home? Trying to get work done at the kitchen table while your also-at-home children are making meals? Are you and your spouse sharing the dining room table? Or are you holed up in the bedroom? Send us a picture of your work-at-home station, and tell us a little bit about how you’re managing. Post them here, or send to [email protected].
