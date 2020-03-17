AUBURN — The City Council on Monday approved several measures aimed at helping residents deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, including a small loan program for local businesses and funding to help food pantry efforts.

As officials discussed rapidly-evolving efforts to confront the spread of coronavirus, including the latest from the Auburn School Department, they did so sitting at separate tables. Two city councilors, among the eldest, were absent due to health concerns.

Mayor Jason Levesque said the short-term loan program is designed to be a “bridge” loan program for businesses that are struggling to meet weekly payroll and other needs during the crisis.

While Gov. Janet Mills’ administration announced Monday the rollout of Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help Maine businesses overcome temporary loss of revenue due to the coronavirus, Levesque said Auburn’s program would provide small, short-term loans of $2,500 with no interest to help “fill the gap” before the Small Business Administration loans are available.

“This is intended to be a short-term bridge loan program to cover emergency needs, payroll shortages, before (the Small Business Administration) can get fully ramped up on their efforts,” he said. “Our small businesses are the heartbeat of this city.”

A total of $50,000 will be made available, with officials hoping that the loans are issued as soon as possible. Levesque said he’s hoping for as soon as Friday.

“This is that window of concern,” he said.

Councilor Holly Lasagna asked who will decide how the loans are awarded, and urged city staff to come up with a robust marketing plan.

City Manager Peter Crichton said he’s hoping to put together a group similar to the Community Development Block Grant Loan Committee with assistance from Economic Development staff.

The council also voted unanimously to redirect $10,000 in funding from the previously announced “Feeding Auburn” micro-grant program to be put toward more pressing needs.

According to officials, $6,000 will go to the Auburn Recreation Department to assist in providing free to-go meals to seniors and families; $2,500 will go to the PAL Center to “replenish lost goods and reinstate their food pantry and $1,500 will go to Promise Early Education Center for the creation of a food pantry at their Auburn location.

Assistant City Manager Phil Crowell said that while several applications were being considered for the initial program, most proposals included a social interaction component, which led to officials reconsidering the best use of the funds as the community deals with COVID-19.

Crichton said the micro-grant funding will be replenished in the coming year’s budget.

Also on Monday, the council passed a resolution supporting the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding the pandemic, as well as supporting the decisions and efforts of the Auburn School Department during the crisis.

Councilor Katie Boss said the resolution is meant to reinforce the CDC guidelines, including that residents avoid events, meetings, and both public and private spaces where 10 or more people are gathered.

At the same time, councilors agreed to adopt emergency rules regarding remote meetings if such laws are passed by the Maine Legislature.

The agreement would allow Auburn to hold council meetings via video conference should the state allow it. Some municipalities have canceled all public meetings until at least April, but others, like Lewiston and Auburn, have opted to only suspend all “non-essential” meetings, which excludes the City Council, Planning Board and School Committee.

“We need to be able to do this,” Crichton said regarding remote meetings. “I look around the room and it’s a gathering of more than 10 people.”

Crowell said staff is looking at using two different systems: a video conferencing program for councilors, and an audio component that would allow the public to address them.

During an earlier workshop, city staff updated the council on all current efforts to address the pandemic.

Crichton said the city’s property tax payment deadline has been pushed back to April 1, and could be extended further if needed.

He said staff has been tracking the costs and lost revenue relating to the coronavirus, including an expected $100,000 revenue hit at Norway Savings Bank Arena due to canceled events.

The city is also working on plans to allow some employees to work from home, he said.

Superintendent Katy Grondin said the School Department has rolled out feeding sites at every school with the exception of East Auburn Community School due to regulations.

Councilors Leroy Walker and Belinda Gerry were absent Monday.

