CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen decided Tuesday evening to open the annual town meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at the Town Hall and ask voters to pass a motion to recess it until May 29.

The election of officers is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m. and the remaining articles at 7 p.m. Monday.

However, Selectman Edward Hastings IV said the proposal is to open the meeting Friday and elect a moderator, followed by the Board of Selectmen recommending a motion to recess the meeting to 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Town Office to elect officers, then recess until 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Town Office to act on articles 3 to 47.

Hastings said the motion will need to be seconded and a vote taken.

Selectmen also voted Tuesday to close the Town Office effective immediately through March 30. They will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, to decide plans moving forward.

The transfer station will be open the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Hastings said, “If any resident needs help financially, General Assistance is available. Contact the general assistance officer on the town website.”

