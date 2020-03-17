CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen decided Tuesday evening to open the annual town meeting at 2 p.m. Friday at the Town Hall and ask voters to pass a motion to recess it until May 29.
The election of officers is scheduled for Friday from 2-8 p.m. and the remaining articles at 7 p.m. Monday.
However, Selectman Edward Hastings IV said the proposal is to open the meeting Friday and elect a moderator, followed by the Board of Selectmen recommending a motion to recess the meeting to 2-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the Town Office to elect officers, then recess until 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, at the Town Office to act on articles 3 to 47.
Hastings said the motion will need to be seconded and a vote taken.
Selectmen also voted Tuesday to close the Town Office effective immediately through March 30. They will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29, to decide plans moving forward.
The transfer station will be open the regular hours of 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Hastings said, “If any resident needs help financially, General Assistance is available. Contact the general assistance officer on the town website.”
Comments are not available on this story.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Collins leaves for 3-year deal from Lions
-
Maine
New Gloucester man offers online meditation for stressful times
-
News
Defense attorneys express concerns over court restrictions
-
News
Lewiston schools preparing for lengthy closure
-
Softball
H.S. softball: Edward Little’s Hammond, Ouellette just want to play their final season