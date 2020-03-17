Stephens High School class lunch canceled

RUMFORD — The March 26 lunch at the Hotel Rumford for the Stephens High School Class of 1960 has been canceled.

Prom Gown Giveaway postponed

AUBURN — The Womans’ Literary Union Prom Gown Giveaway scheduled for March 21 and 22 has been postponed according to CDC guidelines to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The WLU will reschedule the giveaway as soon as practical. Until then, prom gowns can still be donated by calling Kathy Lawrence at 207-795-6134.

Senior college cancels spring classes

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Auburn Senior College board of directors has made the decision to cancel the spring classes and Food for Thought presentations. The board is following the lead of the University of Maine system, which has decided to complete the semester on-line.

Lewiston Auburn Senior College is going online too. Some classes will be offered online, via ZOOM and at no cost, to senior college members across the state. The board will reach out to members with information about the Zoom classes by email or check the website. For more information or questions, email [email protected] or call 207-753-6610 and leave a message.

Some of the classes planned for the spring semester may be rescheduled for fall, and hopefully the upcoming Food for Thought presentations will be provided then as well.

Loaves and Fishes Bingo closed for time being

LEWISTON —Loaves and Fishes Bingo is on the move. It was to close on Sunday, March 22, to move to a new location, but because of the health concerns of the players and staff due to the coronavirus, staff decided to close the doors on March 15. The public will be informed when games reopen at a new location on Lisbon Street. For updates, call 207-784-0244.

Wilton Masonic supper cancelled

WILTON — The public supper scheduled for Saturday, March 21, sponsored by Wilton Lodge 156, AF & AM, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, has been cancelled.

Extension Homemakers cancel meeting

CHESTERVILLE — The North Chesterville Extension Homemakers are cancelling the March 24 meeting at the Chesterville Town Office. For more information, leave a message at 207-778-3156.

Church supper canceled

LISBON — The public baked bean supper at the Lisbon United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 28, has been canceled.

Church music night canceled

WEST PARIS — The music night scheduled for March 21 at the West Paris Baptist Church has been canceled.

Historical society program postponed

HEBRON — The Hebron Historical Society’s “Early Wildlife” presentation by Charlies Tobie, to have been held on Tuesday, March 24, has been postponed.

Sabattus Seniors cancel meal, meeting

SABATTUS — The Sabattus Seniors have cancelled the meeting and meal scheduled for Thursday, April 2. due to the coronavirus.

Reich Infant Trust cancels July conference

RANGELEY — The Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust have been monitoring the coronavirus situation closely. In recognition of the need to be proactive in slowing the spread of virus progression, the trust has concluded it must cancel the July 2020 conference at Orgonon on Reich’s Orgonomic Infant Research Center.

Significant international participation by individuals from several countries had been expected for the conference. Considering that the evolution of the pandemic and restrictions on travel are impossible to predict, the trust feels it is taking the only practical and responsible course.

It is considering the possibility of a webcast version of the conference and are discussing different options for how to mount it. Details will be as soon as they are available.

Sagadahoc County offices closed for 30 days

BATH — The Sagadahoc County Courthouse and Administration Building will be closed to the public for 30 days, beginning Tuesday, March 17. All essential services, such E-911 dispatch and the sheriff’s department, will continue without interruption.

In addition, most of the basic probate, district attorney, EMA, deeds, administrative and civil services will still be provided by telephone and email, and staff will continue to be available to assist via those methods during regular business hours. There are also drop boxes in the courthouse entry vestibule.

Visit www.sagcounty.com, for information specific to each department or call 207-443-8200 to be directed to the appropriate party. The county administrator is available at 207-443-8202 for more information.

