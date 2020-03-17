Society members to detail HD history

NEW GLOUCESTER — New Gloucester Historical Society trustee Phil Blake and curator Tom Blake will take a look back at the history of the New Gloucester Highway Dept. at a 7 p.m. meeting Thursday, March 19.

Phil served as assistant foreman and will share recollections from his 21 years in the department while Tom has assembled several photos for an accompanying slideshow presentation.

The meeting will be held at the New Gloucester Meetinghouse, 389 Intervale Road, Rte. 231. The public is invited and refreshments will be served.

Poland Grange to note 146th anniversary

POLAND — Excelsior Grange will observe its 146th anniversary on Saturday, March 21, at the hall, 446 Harris Hill Road. This is also a two point meeting with Norway Grange, whose members will occupy the officers’ chairs for the evening.

Katherine Rhoda, who has done an extensive study of Grange music, will present the history of the music and perform many songs from the early Grange song books. Early Grangers in the late 1800s were prolific writers of music used to accompany degree work, portray life in the country and Grange political causes of the time.

There will be a 6 p.m. supper followed by the program and meeting at 7. All are welcome to attend.

Farmington Historical Society to meet at Titcomb

FARMINGTON — For March only, the Farmington Historical Society will meet at Titcomb Ski Slope Lodge, 180 Ski Slope Road, Farmington. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Monday, March 23, with a pot luck supper to follow at 7 p.m. Program: “Early Views of Titcomb Ski Slope,” a vintage color-slide presentation by member Jane Woodman showing the making of Titcomb Ski Slope and the volunteers who helped. Everyone is invited.

Retired game warden to speak on wildlife history

HEBRON — Retired Game Warden Charles Tobie of Hebron will address his town’s Historical Society on Tuesday, March 24, on the town’s early wildlife history of hunting and fishing. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at the Hebron Town Office, 351 Paris Road. The public is invited.

Danville Junction Grange members to meet

AUBURN — Members of Danville Junction Grange will meet for dessert at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 26. The business meeting will start at 7 p.m. The program will be presented by Lecturer Norma Meserve. All Grange members and guests are welcome. Members are reminded to bring donations for PAL, clipped coupons for troops, pennies and soda can tabs.

