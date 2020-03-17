LEWISTON — Officials declared a city emergency late Tuesday, announcing a string of closures and other measures to confront the spread of COVID-19.

Among the first to be instituted will be closing all city buildings and facilities for the remainder of the week, as officials ramp up an appointment-only policy for City Hall business.

How to Do “From a Distance” City Business Online Services: www.lewistonmaine.gov (examples below) Re-registering vehicles

Viewing property tax records

Paying utility and other city-related bills E-mail: Staff Names – http://www.lewistonmaine.gov/directory.aspx Postal Mail: Lewiston City Hall, 27 Pine St., Lewiston, ME 04240 Phone: 207-513-3000 Drop-Box: Park Street side of City Hall: water bills, tax payments, etc. Fax: 207-784-2959

City Administrator Ed Barrett, who along with the mayor has authority under the charter to declare a state of emergency in the city, said City Hall has been surprisingly busy with customers over the last few days. It has officials uneasy as the spread of the coronavirus continues in Maine, including at least two confirmed cases in Androscoggin County.

The emergency declaration allows city leaders to close municipal buildings, adjust city personnel policies, request aid or assistance from the state or federal government and take “such other steps deemed essential to protect the public health and welfare.”

In other major cities in Maine, steps have included public curfews or outright recommended closures for restaurants, bars, clubs and other social settings.

Mayor Mark Cayer said Tuesday that he wasn’t ready to make that call, given the potential economic impact to small businesses.

Barrett said such a move would be within the city’s authority.

“I think everything should be up for discussion, but I think we have to be cautious,” he said.

Cayer said rather than bailing out the cruise industry, the federal government should be bailing out “Main Street businesses.”

Under the charter, the state of emergency will remain in effect until rescinded by the mayor and city administrator. Deputy City Administrator Denis D’Auteuil is designated the city’s “emergency manager.”

D’Auteuil said Tuesday that the city will strongly urge residents to do business with the city either by phone, email or online.

“It may not be as fast, but we can get the job done,” he said following the emergency declaration.

The appointment-only system will begin Monday, March 23. The only city building that will remain open is the Solid Waste Facility.

The City Council on Tuesday also approved additional measures related to COVID-19, including delaying the due date for municipal property taxes until May 1, and authorizing city boards and committees to meet remotely, if approved by the Legislature. Auburn passed a similar measure Monday.

Officials are also trying to get the word out to the new Mainer population in Lewiston with informational posters in various languages.

CITY ROLLS OUT BUDGET AMID UNCERTAINTY

Also on Tuesday, the City Council got its first look at next year’s proposed budget, which may look substantially different by the time it is approved this spring.

The proposed municipal budget for fiscal 2020-21 is $51.1 million, an increase of $2.2 million or 4.5%.

Barrett said most of the proposed increase comes from $1.1 million in increases in employee salaries and benefits due to negotiated salary adjustments, additional public safety overtime, health care and retirement costs and other factors.

Meanwhile, the proposed school budget is expected to grow some $5 million, or 5.7%.

Barrett said the increases would be partially offset by growth in both city and school non-property tax revenues, with the School Department seeing an increase in state aid and proposing to use $3.9 million in fund balance.

The proposed budget results in an estimated tax rate of $30.66 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, an increase of $1.75 or approximately 6% from the current year. Broken down, the city tax rate increases by 85 cents, the school by 86 cents, and the county rate by 4 cents.

Barrett reminded the council Tuesday that the projected revenues and expenditures have the potential to change dramatically due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We put this all together before the coronavirus hit,” he told councilors.

While the council was scheduled to begin a series of budget workshops beginning Thursday, officials will instead begin budget deliberations remotely.

Finance Director Heather Hunter said rather than holding the workshop meeting, councilors will “have homework.”

The council is not set to meet again until April 7, but Barrett said, that could change.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: