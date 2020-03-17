Maine BMV offices closed
Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced its offices are closed to the public effective Tuesday.
CareerCenter buildings closed to the public
Maine Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the public will not be allowed to visit CareerCenter locations. Services are available at mainecareercenter.gov and by phone.
Oxford County buildings closed
Effective at noon Tuesday, March 17, all county buildings will be closed to the public.
Oxford keeps town buildings open but limits public access
The town of Oxford is operating its regular business hours. Access to all public buildings is limited until March 30.
All Recreation Department activities have been postponed for the rest of this month.
Town Manager Butch Asselin’s letter to residents is posted on the home page of oxfordmaine.org website.
