Maine BMV offices closed

Maine’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced its offices are closed to the public effective Tuesday.

CareerCenter buildings closed to the public

Maine Department of Labor announced Tuesday that the public will not be allowed to visit CareerCenter locations. Services are available at mainecareercenter.gov and by phone.

Oxford County buildings closed

Effective at noon Tuesday, March 17, all county buildings will be closed to the public.

Oxford keeps town buildings open but limits public access

The town of Oxford is operating its regular business hours. Access to all public buildings is limited until March 30.

All Recreation Department activities have been postponed for the rest of this month.

Town Manager Butch Asselin’s letter to residents is posted on the home page of oxfordmaine.org website.

Franklin County offices

Effective at noon Tuesday, March 17, all Franklin County buildings will be closed to the public.To protect the health and safety of both our staff and citizens, the Franklin County Courthouse and District Attorney’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice. All essential services provided by the Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Regional Communications Center/E 911, will continue without interruption. All County offices can be reached by telephone and email, and staff will continue to be available to assist you during regular business hours. There is a secure drop box located in the courthouse off the Main Street entrance if anyone needs to leave any documents. If anyone needs more information county operations, people are asked to contact county commissioners at 207-778-6614.

Livermore Falls

The special town meeting scheduled for March 25 has been canceled.

Jay-Niles Memorial Library

The library is closed for the next two weeks, possibly longer if it is warranted in connection to COVID-19.

