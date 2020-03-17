LIVERMORE — The Board of Selectmen announced Monday night that municipal meetings scheduled this week are canceled as officials follow recommendations to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

A budget workshop Wednesday and a Planning Board meeting Thursday have been scratched.

Selectperson Scott Richmond said if department heads and all selectpersons and Budget Committee members were in attendance at the workshop there would be more than 20 people in the same room.

Administrative Assistant Amy Byron said committee members were split evenly on whether to hold the workshop.

“Two Budget Committee members indicated they would attend but preferred not to,” she said.

Selectperson Brett Deyling favored postponing the workshop and in the interim figure out how to do so via teleconference.

“We could figure out how to hold it in a setting where everybody is not in the same room,” he said.

Deyling added he didn’t want to be the town that didn’t postpone gatherings and have something happen that worsened the situation.

Selectperson Wayne Timberlake said selectpersons and the Budget Committee used to meet separately and doing so again would keep exposure down.

“It does work better meeting together, but it will work with separate meetings,” he said.

The workshop was moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, subject to change.

“If (the coronavirus) comes close, we can revisit it,” Timberlake said.

A new date for the Planning Board meeting was not set.

Byron said she had posted information on the town’s Facebook page about the online services available. Helpful links about COVID-19 are listed too.

She said the transfer station office and the highway garage are now limited to staff only. Restrooms at the Town Office complex are no longer open to the public.

Richmond suggested keeping the office open as long as employees were comfortable or until one tested positive for the virus.

Byron said that shouldn’t apply just to the Town Office.

In other business, the board unanimously approved hiring Terry Pinkham of Livermore as the code enforcement officer. He will be paid $20 per hour until after he receives his certifications.

