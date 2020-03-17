100 Years Ago 1920

Arthur G. Staples, editor of the Lewiston Journal and author of “Just Talks,” little human tid-bits running daily in that paper, gave an enlightening and very interesting address Sunday evening at the Open Forum session held in the Universalist Church, Augusta, “Hon. G. Waldon Smith, president of the associates, presided, and gave his eulogy, at the close of Staples’ talk, fittingly expressed the excitement of the assembled congregation. Smith and his associates, working against extraordinary weather conditions, in entertaining speakers have, this season, put the Forum on a standard of excellence that is unquestionable.

50 Years Ago: 1970

An out-of-state shoe manufacturing firm has leased space in the former Continental Mills Building on Oxford Street, Lewiston. According to Robert Roy, of Roy Bros. Realty Co., owner of the large mill. Scoa Industries of Columbus. Ohio, has signed a lease for 14,000 square feet. Roy said he did not know what use would be made of the space. Scoa reportedly is the owner of the Norwalk Shoe Co. at Norridgewock.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Oxford County 4-H program is holding a 4-H Chinese auction as a fund-raiser at 7 p.m. on April 7 at the Guy E. Rowe School. A Chinese auction operates similar to a raffle of over 100 items. Guests come to the auction a little early (doors open at 4 p.m.) and place purchased chances with their names on them in cups for the items in which they would like to win. A winning ticket is then drawn for each item. Vern Inman, storyteller and humorist, has agreed to host the evening. To date, the 4-H auction has received over 160 donations from businesses, professionals, and 4-H families.

