PORTLAND — The Diocese of Portland continues to monitor developments, stay in contact with health care officials and review policies to ensure the safety of Maine Catholics as the situation regarding COVID-19 evolves.
The diocese reminds parishioners when individuals are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation, Visit www.portlanddiocese.org/content/roman-catholic-diocese-portland-issues-flu-prevention-protocols for more information.
There are still ways to participate in Masses on several platforms.
Online
Our Lady of Hope Parish, Portland: Viewers can visit www.ladyofhopemaine.org and participate in Masses from St. Pius X Church in Portland at 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and 7 and 9 a.m. Sundays.
Parish of the Holy Eucharist, Falmouth: Viewers can visit www.facebook.com/ParishOfTheHolyEucharist and participate in Masses from Holy Martyrs Church in Falmouth at 7:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 4 p.m. Saturdays; and 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sundays. During Lent, the schedule is 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays; 4 p.m. Saturdays and 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sundays.
Television
EWTN-TV: Viewers can participate in daily Masses at 8 a.m. and noon seven days a week, and at 7 p.m. every day but Sunday. The Masses are broadcast over the air and online at www.ewtn.com/tv/watch-live.
CatholicTV: CatholicTV also broadcasts Masses at 9:30 a.m. each day over the air and online at www.catholictv.org/masses/catholictv-mass.
Radio
Relevant Radio: Listeners can participate in Masses nightly at 8:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m. on Relevant Radio. The network is available on a variety of platforms: on 106.7 FM in Portland, 105.7 FM in Springvale/Sanford, 97.5 FM in Fort Kent, 90.3 FM in Bangor, 89.7 FM in Bath/Brunswick, 89.5 FM in Augusta, and 1390 AM in northern Maine; at www.relevantradio.com/listen; or smartphones by downloading the Relevant Radio app.
Parishioners can continue to support their local parish, even when they cannot attend Mass, through the WeShare online giving option. Parishioners can find a direct link to their parish account at www.portlanddiocese.org/OnlineGiving.
