MECHANIC FALLS — Town officials announced Tuesday that they are limiting public access to all town facilities beginning Wednesday, March 18, through April 1. All offices will still be available by phone at 345-2871 or via the web.

In addition, the town will suspend all Code Enforcement Office activities until April 1. At that time the situation will be reassessed.

The Transfer Station will remain open for now but staff will not be handling any financial transactions.

Nonemergency police services can be accessed by calling 345-9021.

The Fire/Rescue department is volunteer, so the station is not staffed regularly. For nonemergency issues, call 345-9896.

