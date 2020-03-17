RUMFORD – Due to the impending health issues we are currently dealing with on a societal basis, the 2020 Mountain Valley Rec basketball tournaments for both men and women are cancelled.

The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League appreciates the continued passion and following of these events and wishes to express it sincere apologies for all who look forward to a fun and competitive weekend of games. The 2021 dates for tournaments are as follows: women, March 19-21 and men 26-28.

For all information, please visit our website, mvrbl.webs.com or contact league commissioner, Eddie Paterson, [email protected], 207-364-9352.

