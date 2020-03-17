RUMFORD – Due to the impending health issues we are currently dealing with on a societal basis, the 2020 Mountain Valley Rec basketball tournaments for both men and women are cancelled.
The Mountain Valley Rec Basketball League appreciates the continued passion and following of these events and wishes to express it sincere apologies for all who look forward to a fun and competitive weekend of games. The 2021 dates for tournaments are as follows: women, March 19-21 and men 26-28.
For all information, please visit our website, mvrbl.webs.com or contact league commissioner, Eddie Paterson, [email protected], 207-364-9352.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Maine
Augusta orders city businesses to close to public at night
-
Maine
Track Maine’s coronavirus cases by county
-
Business
State regulators approve sale of Emera Maine
-
Nation / World
Trump wants checks quickly sent to public in virus response, Treasury secretary says
-
Franklin
Wilton offers options for conducting town business