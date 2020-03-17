POLAND – Shoko Koga Burhoe, 88, of Poland, passed away, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She was born Jan. 25, 1932, in Kumamoto, Japan, the daughter of Shicdgeru Hilata and Yosahiko (Koga) Hilata. She attended school in Kumamoto. She met and married Arthur “Bud” Burhoe when he was in the service, they married on July 5, 1955 in Japan.When her husband Arthur retired after 22 years in the U.S. Army, they made their home in Fayette.They enjoyed 35 years together before his unexpected passing on August 22, 1990. Shoko worked at Livermore Shoe and retired from Carlton Woolen Mill. Shoko was a longtime friend and volunteer of the Kents Hill School and the international students there. She enjoyed cooking and teaching others how to prepare her native country’s food. She is survived by her brother, Shoji Eda of Japan, her sister, Mitsuko Koga of Japan, many nieces and nephews in the United States and Japan, special niece and caretaker, Mary Morin of Poland, and great-niece and caretaker, Amy Demers; sisters-in-law, Jeanne Burhoe, Gay (Burhoe) Reeve and her partner Lee, Mary (Brown) Broad and her husband Robert, Norma (Brown) Satori and her partner Frank, Dosey (Brown) Pike and her husband Tony; and her faithful companion dog, April. April will sadly miss Shoko. A thank you to a very special group, Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. We were blessed to receive your hospice services. Aunt Shoko said many times how very lucky she was to have you all in her life. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA graveside service at Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta, Maine will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine.