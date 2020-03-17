POLAND — Town officials Tuesday announced municipal offices would be closed to the public, though employees will continue to work.

The town also postponed town municipal elections and annual town meeting. Elections had been scheduled for Friday, April 3, and town meeting for Saturday, April 4. New dates have not been set.

According to officials, starting Tuesday, March 17, and going at least until March 30:

The Code Enforcement Office is closed to the public. Permit applications can still be filled out online and either emailed or dropped off in the vestibule area. Payments can be accepted by check or called in to be paid by credit card. Staff will be available by phone at 998-4604 or by email at [email protected] during normal business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Assessing, Finance, Recreation and Public Works departments are closed to the public.

Town office is closed to the public. Taxes and re-registrations for vehicles can be done online.

Tax payments can be mailed or called in to be paid by credit card. Tax payments can be dropped off in person in the vestibule area.

The transfer station will be open normal business hours, only for compactor-ready household trash or recyclables. Transfer station attendants will not be able to help unload any vehicle and will not have contact with residents. Residents may get rid of bulky waste at the MMWAC in Auburn for a fee.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: