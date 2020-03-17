Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Michael Hodgkins, 19, of Leeds, on an outstanding warrant for violating a protection from abuse order, 1:45 a.m. Tuesday at 333 Sumner Road in Leeds.

• Michael Moore, 36, of Durham, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at 787 Stackpole Road in Durham.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Kristina N. Benson, 36, of Mechanic Falls went off Perkins Ridge Road, struck a CMP pole and came to rest in a ditch at 12:44 p.m. Saturday. Benson’s 1998 Jeep was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Katherine E. Cargile, 45, of Auburn went off Turner Street, over a curb and struck a sign at 3:09 p.m. Sunday. Police said Cargile suffered a seizure and lost control of her 2016 Subaru, which was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Aaron B. Tripp, 16, of Auburn backed into a vehicle driven by Bruce E. Haley, 60, of Minot at 11:35 a.m. Monday on Mount Auburn Avenue. The 2017 Hyundai driven by Tripp and owned by Bradley S. Tripp of Auburn had functional damage and Haley’s 2004 Chevrolet had minor damage.

• A vehicle driven by Amber R. Foster, 28, of Acton struck a vehicle driven by Gard S. Griffin, 63, of New Gloucester at 12:22 p.m. Monday on Washington Street. Foster’s 2003 Saab had minor damage and Griffin’s 2014 Ford was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Travis M. Foss, 35, of Randolph struck a vehicle driven by John A. Myrick, 63, of Gardiner at 1:06 p.m. Monday on Young’s Corner Road. The 2002 Ford driven by Foss and owned by Affordable Well Drilling in Sabattus and Myrick’s 2019 Chevrolet were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Adam Amatucci, 24, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, struck a vehicle driven by Jason M. Jalbert, 42, of Lewiston at 4:02 p.m. Monday on Center Street. Amatucci’s 2016 Toyota had functional damage and Jalbert’s 1996 Toyota had minor damage.

