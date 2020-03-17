SABATTUS — Effective Tuesday, March 17, town officials have implemented the following measures:

Public Safety: The Police and Fire departments will be closed to all except emergency needs. Those with a nonemergency request should call 375-6952 for the police and 375-4201 for fire.

Town Office: Closed to the public; staff will be working, responding to calls and emails during normal business hours. They can be reached at 375-4331 or fax 375-4104

Code Enforcement: Those wishing to get building permits or have questions regarding building/plumbing can reach Codes Officer Dennis Douglass at 751-6778.

Public Works: Public Works employees will continue to work, but will have no public assess to the Town Garage. Residents with questions can call 375-8702.

General Assistance/Welfare: Persons seeking General Assistance should call the Town Office at 375-4331 and an application can be processed through the mail or by phone.

Transfer station: Will be closed Wednesday, March 18, with more information to follow.

