Cinemagic Stadium Theaters, which operates movie theaters in Westbrook, South Portland and Saco, announced Tuesday that it will be temporarily closing those venues effective Wednesday because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company also closed Cinemagic theaters throughout New England.

In an announcement posted on the theater chain’s Facebook page, Cinemagic said it plans to reopen those locations April 8.

The temporary closures in Maine will affect the Westbrook Cinemagic theater, the Clark’s Pond Cinemagic in South Portland and the Cinemagic and IMAX theater in Saco ,where movies such as “The Call of the Wild”, “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Invisible Man” have been playing.

All advanced ticket sales for showings scheduled prior to the reopening will be available for rainchecks or refunds.

“We look forward to reopening our doors to the public as soon as possible and continuing to provide our family entertainment and IMAX experience to the communities we serve,” the Facebook post said.

Flagship Cinemas in Falmouth also announced Tuesday on its Facebook page that it will close temporarily as did the Regal Cinema in Brunswick. Those theaters did not give a date as to when they might reopen.

