Meadows Senior League Golf
LITCHFIELD – The Meadows Senior League Golf season is making plans for the upcoming 2020 season. If interested contact Don Morency at 207-576-8969 or email at [email protected]
Auburn Rec. Seniors Slow Pitch Softball Men’s Draft League
AUBURN – The Senior Draft League will hold their draft night in April and will consist of 88 participants ages 40 and up.
For more information, please contact Sabrina Best at [email protected]
