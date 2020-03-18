Meadows Senior League Golf

LITCHFIELD – The Meadows Senior League Golf season is making plans for the upcoming 2020 season. If interested contact Don Morency at 207-576-8969 or email at [email protected]

Auburn Rec. Seniors Slow Pitch Softball Men’s Draft League

AUBURN – The Senior Draft League will hold their draft night in April and will consist of 88 participants ages 40 and up.

For more information, please contact Sabrina Best at [email protected]