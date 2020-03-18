Meadows Senior League Golf

LITCHFIELD – The Meadows Senior League Golf season is making plans for the upcoming 2020 season. If interested contact Don Morency at 207-576-8969 or email at [email protected]

Auburn Rec. Seniors Slow Pitch Softball Men’s Draft League

AUBURN – The Senior Draft League will hold their draft night in April and will consist of 88 participants ages 40 and up.

For more information, please contact Sabrina Best at [email protected]

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles