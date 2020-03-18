Dillan W. Hatch, 28, Wilton, six warrants violation of bail, March 10, Wilton Police Department.
Joshua J. Crandall, 29, Farmington, violation condition of release, March 10, Farmington Police Department.
David N.A. Mathieu, 36, Scott, Province of Quebec, operating under the influence, March 13, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Johnathan M. Warren, 20, Farmington, domestic violence assault, March 13, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Ronald D. Richardson, 24, Biddeford, violation condition of release, violation from abuse order, March 13, Farmington Police Department.
Jason A. Hill, 39, Strong, warrant domestic violence assault, warrant burglary, March 14, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Keith A. Bartlett, 49, Stratton, domestic violence assault, March 14, $150 bail, Rangeley Police Department.
Douglas M. Fletcher, 36, Jay, operating under the influence, March 14, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
Justin C. Proctor, 38, Jay, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, March 15, $75 bail, Farmington Police Department.
