People must reject the candidacy of Joe Biden in coming weeks and ensure that Bernie Sanders wins the needed delegates to be elected. Biden is not up to the task of beating Trump, let alone leading the world through this kind of crisis. We need our public officials to make this clear.

Those who have spoken for Bernie all along: thank you.

At this point, those who haven’t spoken up have a moral responsibility to push full force for the candidate who is demanding measures that guarantee care for every person who may become ill in the coming months. People must forget their personal connections or whatever party movers might get rubbed the wrong way. Don’t sit this one out.

We live in the oldest state in the nation. This is about protecting our elders from the biggest threat they’ve faced since World War II.

Please, do the right thing.

Joshua Hawley, Lewiston

