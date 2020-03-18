LIVERMORE FALLS — The Town Office is closed to the public as of Wednesday.

Town Manager Stephen Gould said selectmen held an emergency meeting Tuesday to address COVID-19-related concerns and took the following actions:

Staff in all departments will remain on the job.

A box outside the front door of the Town Office with envelopes and pens will be available for tax and sewer payments — check or money order only. Write the type of payment on the envelope along with the person’s name and phone number in case of questions. The payments will be processed at the end of the day.

For vehicle registration renewals call the office at 207-897-3321. Provide required information and staff will mail the paperwork.

New registrations will be done on a case-by-case basis. Call the Town Office with questions.

For a vital record such as a birth certificate, marriage license or other documents, contact the Town Office.

For nomination papers for an elected position, contact the Town Office.

For hunting and fishing licenses go online to www.maine.gov/ifw/.

General Assistance help will be available from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays by phone only by calling the Town Office. For emergency assistance, contact the Police Department at 207- 897-3424 and the message will be forwarded.

For code enforcement questions contact the Town Office.

Only trash and recyclables will be accepted at the Transfer Station until further notice. Employees will not assist people, other than monitoring trash disposal from the office. Only staff will be allowed in the operator’s office.

Town staff will take other precautions, including maintaining a distance of 6 feet from each other.

Gould notified all department heads Tuesday that the public is not allowed in town and Sewer Department buildings or vehicles, and only necessary employees are allowed in. The only exception is for on-duty law enforcement with business related to the Police Department. Other restrictions are also in place.

