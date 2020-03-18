100 Years Ago 1920

After the experiences of the past five years the world of fashion turns with relief to the Beauty, the elegance, not to say gorgeousness of the styles which Paris and New York have created for the Spring and Summer Seasons of 1920. In former years, one distinct idea was used and fashions would revolve around that, so to speak. Not so this season, for the styles and the colors of many countries and periods obviously run through the fashions.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Camp Loyal, Royal Neighbors of America held an “fun” meeting Thursday at Catholic Foresters Hall. A hat show was enjoyed and prizes for the “creations” went to Mrs. Cecile Ouellette, Mrs. Veronica E. Biron, Miss Edwilda Laliberte. Mrs. Juliette Gendron and Mrs. Muriel Lamire A game party, directed by Miss Laliberte, was enjoyed and prize winners were Mrs. Diane Gagne, Mrs. Violet Ouellette and Mrs. Lamire. A white elephant sale will be held in April and members were asked to collect items for the event.

25 Years Ago: 1995

A local youth ice-skating program will culminate with a March 28 ice show for the public on March 25 at Pettengill ice Arena at 3 pm. Kathy Cain, one of the program’s instructors, said 70 skaters ranging from 4 to 14 will participate in the show, called “Mainely Skating.” The event will feature group performances accompanied by the music of Maine recording artists such as Schooner Fare and Devonsquare. Cain said a solo performance by one of the instructors is also planned. “Everyone is excited about this,” she said, referring to the young skaters. The ice show will showcase the skating abilities of young people who have participated in a community-based “learn-to-skate” program offered through the Auburn Recreation Department. Cain said the program, in its second year, is designed to teach young people the basics of ice skating and help more advanced students develop their skills.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: