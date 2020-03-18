Officials in Mexico, Dixfield and Peru have taken actions to minimize the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
From Mexico Town Manager Jack Gaudet:
- Town buildings closed to the public until March 30 at least.
- Departments are working on rec park opening, rec building cleaning and archive vault update.
- Selectmen meeting Tuesday was livestreamed on the town’s Facebook page.
- A budget meeting Thursday will be livestreamed.
- For payments, call the Town Office at 364-7971 for the total. A check may be placed in the mail slot by the front door of the library, or sent to the Town Office at P.O. Box 251, Mexico, ME 04257. Include a copy of insurance and mileage. Documents will be mailed back.
From Dixfield Town Manager Dustin Starbuck:
- Monday’s selectmen meeting is canceled.
- Real estate taxes, water and sewer payments can be placed in the bin at the Town Office. For a receipt, provide a stamped envelope.
- Water and sewer payments can be paid online at dixfield.org/water-sewer-on-line.
- For ATV/boat registrations and hunting and fishing licenses done online at www.maine.gov.ifw.
- If there is an issue that’s not urgent, please wait. For urgent needs, 207-562-8151 or email [email protected]
From Peru Selectman Raquel Welch:
- Saturday’s special town meeting is canceled.
- Selectmen meetings are canceled until further notice.
- The Town Office is closed to the public, but staff is available during regular hours to answer phone calls.
