LIVERMORE — North Livermore Baptist Church service of March 15. Hymns today were: Redeemed;” “There Shall be Showers of Blessing;” “They’ll Know we are Christians.” The Choir sang “Everyday People. The trio of Betty Nichols, Ruth Gammon, and Lou Lyman sang “Had It Not Been.”

Scripture, Ephesians 1:7-10; with the Message titled, “The Benefit Package of Redemption.” Because of the empty tomb we all have access to the benefits of our Lord and Savior. Those benefits are; having the best life we can here on earth, a friend by our side in good times and get us through the bad, and the inheritance of everlasting life with the Lord in Paradise. All these benefits are ours threw the Son, who died for us on a cross and rose on the first Easter morning. You only have to ask for forgiveness, accept the Jesus as your savior, and these benefits will all be yours.

Notice: No office hours, Bible studies, choir, or workshops this week; will reassess next week.

