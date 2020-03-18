AUBURN – Paul A. Fournier, 81, of Mechanic Falls passed away on March 16, 2020 at the hospice house in Auburn. He was born in Portland on Dec. 23, 1938, the son of Joseph and Theodosia Fournier.He attended Cheverus High School and after high school joined the Coast Guard.He was a machinist by trade and later in his life he owned a machine shop doing custom work for fire departments.He married Sally Dustin in October of 1971. They have been married 48 years and enjoyed belonging to the local grange, spending time at their camp and attending Minot Methodist church.Paul is survived by his wife Sally; brother Bobby Fournier and sister Shirley Nagle; daughter Maryanne McNally and her husband Allen; three stepsons Randy Dustin, Craig Dustin and his wife Cindy, and Chris Dustin; as well as five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Michael Fournier; his brother Donald Fournier and sister Anne Anderson.Special thanks to Shonna and Amy at Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, the Hospice House and The Woodlands memory care of Lewiston.Graveside services will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mechanic Falls at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

