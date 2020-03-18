Pete Kilpatrick, of Brunswick, will present a virtual house concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 21.
He’s calling the series “Live From The Green Room” because his music room in his house is painted green.
He will perform a mix of originals and covers and will be taking requests on Facebook.
Kilpatrick has performed with artists like Dave Matthews, Ray Lamontagne and others and his music has been on “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation” and many other shows.
Last Saturday he performed for the first time online and had more than 200 people from all over the country participate.
“It’s just a way to bring folks together to hear some music during a difficult time,” Kilpatrick said in Facebook messenger chat.
The show will go live at 8 p.m. on the Pete Kilpatrick Band Facebook page at facebook.com/pkband.
