Kitchen coordinator Stephanie Beck hands Tiffany Nadeau, right, meals to go at the Trinity Jubilee Center in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday. The Trinity program typically serves hot meals at lunchtime to those in need Monday through Saturday. But, because of the coronavirus, bagged lunches are now being handed out outside to limit the number of people inside the building, Executive Director Erin Reed said. The COVID-19 pandemic has put added stress on the center, which provides meals, a food pantry and a warming center. “Almost all of the places where homeless people seek shelter during the day have shut down and so many people are in need of food with the schools closed and companies sending their employees home,” Reed said. “We are trying hard to stay open since there is such a huge need for food and shelter. Somebody has to stay open.” A needs list can be seen here for those wishing to donate. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
