Emily Braga, center, shows Catherine Hughes the learning materials inside the learning packet Hughes picked up for her children at Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday. Public elementary schools throughout Auburn handed out the packets to each student so they have materials to work on during school shutdowns due to the coronavirus. "This is amazing. I was nervous about the school thing," said Hughes, the mother of two Fairview students and one high school freshman, Kiara Richards, right. "Now we can be somewhat normal and the kids' schedule won't change as much," Hughes said. Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque stopped at Fairview on Wednesday. "I plan to hit two schools a day to help when I can," he said. "But the teachers got this down and have taken care of it all. My big thing is to find any holes that I can help with, but things are going amazingly well," he said.
Temperance Morgan, 4, hands her mother, Roberta Pinkham, an orange to take home outside Fairview Elementary School in Auburn on Wednesday. Guidance counselor Sue Davis collected apples, oranges and potatoes from the Good Shepherd Food Bank to hand out to students along with breakfasts and lunches to go. The Auburn School Department is offering free breakfast for the next day and lunches that can be picked up at the student's school each day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.