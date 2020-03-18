Accidents
Auburn
- Vehicles driven by Nicole M. Lavoie, 22, of Auburn, and Alexander J. Mitchell, 16, of Poland, collided at 6:45 p.m. Saturday on Minot Avenue. Lavoie’s 2018 Honda and the 2010 Dodge, driven by Mitchell and owned by Jeffrey Mitchell, of Poland, were towed.
- Vehicles driven by Cindy M. Harthorne, 60, of Lewiston, and Corey D. Larrabee, 41, of Auburn, collided at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday at Winter and Chestnut streets. Harthorne’s 2017 Dodge and Larrabee’s 2014 Subaru, were towed.
