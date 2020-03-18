SOUTH PARIS — The Rotary Club of Oxford Hills recently held the annual dinner and recognized past presidents in attendance and presented Immediate Past President George Rice with a Paul Harris Fellow Award for his outstanding leadership, guidance and support.

Rice is one of the original club charter members, and served his second term as president, the first back in 1989-90.

Past Rotarians of the Year were also recognized, as well as naming the 2019 Rotarian of the Year, Peter Kaurup. Kaurup has been a member of the club for two years and has been active since day one. When there is a need for someone to step up, he is one of the first to do so.

He has helped with the club’s auction, lobster-steak fest and other activities. He enjoys outdoor activities and supports the community through volunteering. He has made many friends, explores his hobbies with others and volunteers regularly in the community and the Rotary district.

Kaurup was also presented a Paul Harris Fellow Award.

For more info about the Rotary Club of Oxford Hills, go to www.oxfordhillsrotary.org or go to Facebook.

