Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Wendy Deming is the Title 1 reading teacher at the elementary school. She enjoys working with students who need extra instruction in order to accelerate their reading progress. She developed the literacy based classrooms concept, which has existed successfully for the past 5 years. Enjoying outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, biking and kayaking are some of the ways she spends her free time. She is also a part time real estate agent for County Seat Realty in Farmington. Whether helping students or clients, she cares about the outcome of her work.

Spruce Mountain Elementary School

Tamara Lindsey is an enthusiastic art teacher at the elementary school. She graduated from University Maine Farmington in elementary education and minored in art. She began teaching art at SAD#56. She decided sharing and making art with young artists was her passion. She then went to University Southern Maine to get another bachelors degree in art education and art history. She began teaching art at Jay Elementary School in 1986. She also taught at Jay Middle School and now teaches grade three through five. Her husband teaches science at Spruce Mountain High School and they have three children. Several times annually, she showcases twelve student artists at an ongoing student art show at the Otis Federal Credit Union Gallery. She takes students to see art at the Colby College Art Museum annually.

“My biggest passion in life is seeing young artist explore, see, create and become artists themselves,” she said.

Spruce Mountain Middle School

Greg Henderson is the principal at the middle school. He began at SMMS in 2019 after serving students as a high school guidance counselor for nine years and then as an assistant principal for seven years. When not working with students and staff, he enjoys spending time outside with his wife and two kids. He especially loves the winter months and attempts to get in as much skiing and snowmobiling as possible. He also enjoys attending music concerts, reading car magazines and watching sci-fiction movies.

Spruce Mountain Middle/High School

Shawn McPhee is an alternative education teacher for grades 6-12. He started school at the age of four and has spent every year since as either a student, a teacher, or both. A two-time graduate of UMaine, he began teaching at Narraguagus High School, which also has a dome-shaped gymnasium. Living in a log cabin that he is renovating, he enjoys spending time with his two awesome kiddos, is an avid sports fan (Go Green Bay Packers), and up for just about any type of athletic activity from men’s softball to marathons. He can also be located scavenging for historical junk to bring in to the classroom, so be sure to stop by and see his latest finds.

« Previous

filed under: