DEAR SUN SPOTS: St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop is celebrating five years at its newest location in Lewiston. We want Sun Spots readers to know that we accept and appreciate donations and always need volunteers. Our website is: St-Vincent-Thrift.com and one can also find us on Facebook under St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, Lewiston.

Thank you, Sun Spots, for all you do for individuals and organizations in our communities.

— Carol, board of directors secretary, Lewiston

ANSWER: I’m always happy to help all the local nonprofits and to let readers know where they can donate and ship items, and where they can volunteer.

This nonprofit’s website has information regarding store hours, location, sale events, a donation guide, scholarship details and mission statement.

Lewiston has been home to this nonprofit store since the early ’70s. It runs under the auspices of the Catholic Diocese and were associated with St. Patrick’s Church before its closure. Within the past 15 years, they have moved twice, from Walnut Street and then from Ash Street.

A part-time manager and volunteers, ages 17-90, run the store. Occasionally, high school students complete their required community service hours there.

The store can be found by looking for the newly-painted blue and white striped canopy at 276 Main St. in Lewiston between Sam’s and CMMC, or call 753-1555 during business hours. It is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Would anyone be interested in old used greeting cards (front of card only) for crafting purposes? Please call me at 890-8234.

— Sandra, South Paris

ANSWER: If you don’t get any takers, a great place to donate this is The SHARE Center at 33 Industry Ave. in Auburn. They provide materials for educators, classrooms, and nonprofits. The phone number is 333-6671.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Regarding watch repair (March 4 Sun Spots), I’ve had good service at Swiss Time in Portland, 86 Exchange St., phone 773-0997.

— Steve, no town

ANSWER: It’s always good to have options as well as information to plump up the Rolodex, but I do hope that Sun Spotters will look into Jewelry by Alfred right in town at 1761 Lisbon St. in Lewiston (782-7206, alfredky.com) before you go farther afield.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Wednesday, March 16, 2005, the Sun Journal ran a story about a young family that had six children and had just had triplets. I wonder if there was ever a follow-up story concerning them. The parents’ names are Karen Andrea Spearin and Ron Teague.

— Bethel, no town

ANSWER: I researched the archives and did not find a follow-up on the story for “Beating the Odds.” (https://news.google.com/newspapers?nid=bcT4vkklUMwC&dat=20050316&printsec=frontpage&hl=en ) that was published just a month after the triplets were born to this Lewiston blended family who were already raising six children. I agree that it would be fun to hear how they’re doing if they are still in the area and want to give all of us in Sun Spots Land a brief synopsis.

If they want to keep their lives private, that’s all good, too. I’ll take this opportunity to wish them well!

