LEWISTON — Don Harden will be honored with the 2020 Ikaria Award for his work with older people at the Fill the Plate Breakfast to benefit Meals on Wheels at SeniorsPlus, the designated Area Agency on Aging for Western Maine.

That breakfast had originally been scheduled for Friday, but has been postponed until fall out of caution as concerns deepen regarding the spread of COVID-19.

The Ikaria Award honors an individual in the community for singular and outstanding contributions toward improving the lives of older adults. Harden is director of aging services at Catholic Charities Maine where he just celebrated his 40th anniversary as an employee. He is a founding board member of the Maine Council on Aging where he serves as vice chairman. He is active on committees and a legislative commission to address long-term care workforce and system challenges.

“Don Harden has worked hard to improve the lives of Maine’s older adults,” said Betsy Sawyer-Manter, president and CEO of SeniorsPlus. “We are thrilled to honor his years of dedication and hard work with the Ikaria Award.”

Ikaria is a Greek island in the Aegean Sea. It is considered one of the world’s five “Blue Zones” — places where an estimated one in three members of the population regularly lives an active life into their 90s.

