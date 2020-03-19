To the Editor:

Bethel Masonic Lodge #30 Peter T, Haines Baked Bean Public Supper scheduled for March 21st has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date. All proceeds from the supper go directly to help support area youth programs, charities and events. The lodge would like to thank all those who have contributed in the past and look forward to holding this event when appropriate.

Dennis Doyon

Greenwood

