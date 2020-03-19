NORWAY — Norway Memorial Library announces its selections for “Books in the Afternoon,” a book discussion group that meets the second Thursday of the month, 3-4:30 pm. Upcoming selections and their discussion dates are The Secrets We Kept by Lara Prescott on April 9, Black Is the Body: Stories from My Grandmother’s Time, My Mother’s Time, and Mine by Emily Bernard on May 14, and Southern Lady Code: Essays by Helen Ellis on June 11. Participants are invited to bring a beverage; a snack will be provided. If you have questions, please contact the library at 743-5309 ext. 1 or visit our website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

