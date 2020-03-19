CANTON — The Town Office is closed until further notice, but staff will work remotely to answer calls and emails, Town Clerk Carol Buzzell said in an email this week.

“We will do our best to provide the services that you require,” she wrote.

Among the measures taken locally to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic are:

Office staff can be reached at 597-2920 or [email protected]

Motor vehicle renewals can be processed online through Rapid Renewal at www.maine.gov.

Hunting and fishing licenses, and ATV and boat registrations can be done online with M.O.S.E.S. at www.maine.gov/ifw.

Payments for property taxes, sewer and water bills can be put in the drop box. A receipt will be mailed. Please call first to get the correct amounts.

All town business meetings are postponed until further notice.

The Transfer Station will maintain regular hours of Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Practice social distancing. No one will be admitted to the building.

