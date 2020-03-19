CARRABASSETT VALLEY — It is that time a year again when black bears come out of hibernation.

Police were called to a Baxter Street area on Wednesday for a report of a black bear on a porch, Police Chief Mark Lopez said.

The homeowner took a photo of the bear, which the Police Department posted on its Facebook page. Baxter Street is at the lower end of the Access Road to Sugarloaf, he said.

About a month ago skiers reported seeing a bear on a trail. A sighting of a bear cub was also reported.

It looks like a good, healthy bear for it just coming out of hibernation, Lopez said.

The Maine Warden Service and biologists had responded.

As a reminder, Lopez advise people not to get between a mother bear and a cub or in a conflict with a bear.

Maine is home to the largest population of black bears in the lower 48 states. Our bears are most active between April 1 and Nov. 1, according to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife website: www.maine.gov/ifw/fish-wildlife/wildlife/wildlife-human-issues/living-with-wildlife/bears.html

“When natural foods are scarce, especially in the spring or dry summers, bears will venture into backyards and fields in search of easily accessible food such as bird feeders, garbage, grills and pet foods,” according to the department.

While hundreds of conflicts between bears and people are reported each year in Maine, the department states, that many can be prevented by simply removing or securing common bear attractants. Removing these food sources will also limit other backyard visitors, including raccoons and skunks, according to the site.

