To the Editor:

To Woodstock voters – I am asking your support to form a Community Forest Committee at the Woodstock town meeting on March 30.

A Community Forest Committee will only explore the possibility of purchasing the 640-acre property which includes Buck’s Ledge, Lapham Ledge and Moody Mountain for the people of Woodstock. Julie Evans from the Northern Forest Center will help with grants from a variety of sources, including federal and state, to purchase the property and to minimize the financial impact on the people of Woodstock. From the experience of helping many other towns acquire community forests, Julie Evans believes that the only financial contribution from the Town of Woodstock will be our current dedicated conservation fund “solely for land conservation.”

A Community Forest will preserve the property for recreation, sustainable logging for the town of Woodstock, wildlife management, snowmobiling, and other traditional uses. Access is on Route 26, where the town already maintains a parking lot.

Forming a committee does not commit the town to anything. All decisions regarding the property will be made by the Woodstock voters. We are not looking at raising taxes. The town already has money set aside for conservation purchases.

The Woodstock Conservation Committee and the selectmen support this effort. Please vote to support the formation of a Community Forest committee at the town meeting on March 30.

Jane Chandler

Chairman

Woodstock Conservation Committee

« Previous

Next »

filed under: