ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer multi-session tractor safety courses in five locations starting April 6.

Courses, scheduled in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox-Lincoln, Oxford and Waldo counties, are designed for adults and youth at least 14 years of age, and are required for 14- and 15-year-olds who plan to operate farm equipment for hire on farms other than their own.

Participants will learn how to safely handle tractors and equipment, and how to avoid hazards and minimize chances of accidents. Certification will be issued after successful completion of the course, including written and driving tests.



The fee is $20 per person; registration is required. Find complete schedules and register online. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley, 207.781.6099, [email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: