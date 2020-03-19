Baked Pork Chops

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

6 Boneless pork chops

1 Egg

1 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

1 Small onion, chopped

3 -4 Slices dry bread, crumbed

10 Saltine crackers, crumbled

1/2 Teaspoon sage

Brown pork chops then place in a greased casserole. Mix all the remaining ingredients and pour over pork chops. Bake uncovered at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until pork chops are nice and tender.

Hot Tuna Sandwiches

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 7 Ounce cans of tuna, drained and flaked

1/2 Cup mayonnaise

1/4 Cup sour cream

2 Tablespoons chopped parsley

1 Tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 Teaspoon garlic salt

1 Loaf French bread

3 Tablespoons butter, softened

1/4 Pound Swiss cheese, thinly sliced

Combine tuna, mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, lemon juice and garlic salt, mixing well. Slice the bread lengthwise and spread open and butter. Put the slices of cheese in the slit then the tuna mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Slice individual sandwiches to serve.

Goodie Bars

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Pound of brown sugar

4 Eggs

1 Stick of butter or margarine

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1/2 Teaspoon salt

2 Cups flour

1 Teaspoon baking powder

1 Small package chocolate chips

1 Cup nuts, chopped

Mix the brown sugar and eggs in the top of a double boiler and add the butter, margarine and salt. Stir occasionally until the butter is melted. Remove from heat and add the remaining ingredients except the chocolate chips. Once the mixture has cooled, add the chocolate chips. Pour into a 9″ x 13″ x 2″ baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Kids in the Kitchen

Fruit Cream Pie

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

1 Graham cracker pie crust

1 8 Ounce package cream cheese, softened

1 Can condensed milk

1/3 Cup lemon juice

1 Teaspoon vanilla

1 Can fruit pie filling

Beat everything except fruit until creamy then pour into graham cracker pie crust. Chill for about 3 hours, then cover with fruit pie filling.

Calling all Cooks! We would love to share your favorite recipes. Please submit to [email protected] or call 515-2519.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: