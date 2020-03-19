100 Years Ago 1920

The Lewiston Post of the American Legion will hold a smoker and cribbage tournament this evening at its rooms in the basement of the Priscilla Theater. The guests for the evening will be the Aldan M. Gayton Post of Auburn, who will bring a number of their best cribbage players.

50 Years Ago: 1970

The Beth Abraham Sisterhood will hold its annual Purim Package Party on Monday morning at 9 am. at the vestry of the Synagog in Auburn. The annual party is a fun affair Members bring attractively wrapped packages and these are auctioned off. The fun part follows when guests unwrap their surprise packages. Mrs. Bernard Feldman, a past president of the Sisterhood, will serve as auctioneer and at the business meeting to be conducted by Mrs. Robert Allen. the nominating committee which includes Mrs. Feldman, Mrs. Maynard Rosenberg and Mrs. Arnold Leavitt, will present a slate of officers. The new officers will be installed at the May meeting.

25 Years Ago: 1995

The Androscoggin Historical Society will meet tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the county courthouse on the third floor. The public is invited to hear Louis Annance, appointed chief of the western Maine Abenaki Indians, talk on “The History and Survival of the Abenaki Indians.”

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

