SCARBOROUGH – Charles R. LaBay, 77, of Harrison, passed away Sunday March 8, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.Charlie was born in Norway, Maine on June 9, 1942, the son or Roland and Louise Maxim LaBay. He attended elementary and high school in the town of South Paris. After graduation, he enlisted into the Air Force to serve our country, a duty of which he was very proud. After a colorful period of time in the Air Force, he came home to Maine to work for the family plumbing and heating business with his dad, brother, and a variety of other family members. On a dare, he hung up plumbing to enter into a 20 year career as a boisterous owner/operator of a Dunkin’ Donuts franchise network. He retired in 2007, but kept “working” around the clock, advocating for the politics about which he felt strongly. He married Lois Halligan on June 26, 1971, some referring to her as a Saint. He was a Mason, a longtime member of the Lions Club, and an avid hunter—known to be an expert marksman. He loved to travel with family and friends, loved racing (watching, but would have preferred to drive), good food, and good people. In recent history, he loved spending time with his cat Freeto.He was predeceased by his two older sisters, Joanne and Pat, older brother, Dick, and wife, Lois. He is survived by his daughter, Trish, of Freeport and Norway; several nieces, nephews, cousins; and his cat Freeto. Family and friends may attend a time of visitation on Saturday June 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.chandlerfunerals.com Remembrance donations may be made to:Harvest HillsAnimal Center1389 Bridgton Rd.Fryeburg, ME 04037