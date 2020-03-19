BROWNVILLE – Mr. Lloyd L. Dickson, 91, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence in Brownville. Born in Starks on Jan. 26, 1929, he was the son of James K. And Florence A. (Borden) Dickson.Lloyd was a graduate of Mexico High School in1946 and attended the University of Maine and graduated from Brigham Young University in Provo Utah class of 1957 with a BS in Geology. He served as a staff sergeant in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked for the Maine Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1985. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints and also Saint Andrews Society of Maine.Lloyd was married in Guilford on August 25,1956 to Althea Bearce who survives of Brownville. Other survivors include his four daughters, Catherine Correnti of Florida, Rebecca Small and her husband Cliff of Brownville, Laurie Adams and her husband Stephen of Colorado, Kari Brown and her husband Raymond of Ohio, five sons, James Dickson and his wife Doreen of Jackson, Daniel Dickson of Hope, Scott Dickson and his wife Angie of Sequim, Wash., Jared Dickson and his wife Sara of Port Angeles, Wash., David Dickson and his wife Crystal of Winslow; many grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his sister Barbara Kaulback of Rumford.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.Graveside services will be held in the spring at the Farrington – Morton Cemetery in Mexico. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford.