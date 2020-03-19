According to an AARP report, nearly 1 in 5 older adults in our country live in social isolation. And studies have shown that prolonged social isolation is just as bad for your health as obesity or smoking 15 cigarettes a day because it can lead to physical illness, depression and even dementia. As researchers look for strategies to ease the loneliness crisis, maybe they should take a look at our Prime Time Ski Club.

During Sunday River’s Senior Week this winter an out-of-state woman who was here by herself met up with some of our club members on her first day. Here’s an excerpt from her email sent to our club president — “I have had a wonderful ski week. My heartfelt thanks to the members of Prime Time Ski Club. You are a special group, so warm and welcoming. The best of Sunday River shared turns and time with me.”

In an article from the online magazine, SeniorsSkiing.com, a writer offered a perspective on what it’s like to ski as a widow. She wrote: “Widows and singles are often cast off because we’re not a couple. But we shouldn’t have to go two-by-two to qualify. It’s not Noah’s Ark. It’s the ski slopes!” She suggested that the five best words to hear when skiing alone is “Take some runs with us.” If she skied at Sunday River she probably would meet some of our club members on the lift like a number of other older “single” skiers have done in the past and who were invited by our members to join them for a run or two. Several of these skiers are now club members who have purchased condos at Sunday River or rent for the season.

Perhaps our club motto should be changed from “You never need to ski alone” to “Even If you are alone, you don’t have to lonely.” So if you are 50 or older and looking for some company for either skiing or socializing, stop by Peak Lodge any weekday at 10 a.m. to meet up with some of our members.

