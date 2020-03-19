SABATTUS — Effective Tuesday, March 17, town officials have implemented the following measures:

Public Safety: The Police and Fire departments will be closed to all except emergency needs. Those with a nonemergency request should call 375-6952 for the police and 375-4201 for fire.

Town Office: Closed to the public; staff will be working, responding to calls and emails during normal business hours. They can be reached at 375-4331 or fax 375-4104

Code Enforcement: Those wishing to get building permits or have questions regarding building/plumbing can reach Codes Officer Dennis Douglass at 751-6778.

Public Works: Public Works employees will continue to work, but will have no public assess to the Town Garage. Residents with questions can call 375-8702.

General Assistance/Welfare: Persons seeking General Assistance should call the Town Office at 375-4331 and an application can be processed through the mail or by phone.

Transfer station: The Transfer Station will be open normal operating hours for household waste only. Do not bring recyclables until further notice. To continue practicing social distancing, there will be no attendant helping at the household waste containers.

