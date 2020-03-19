MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its February RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, eighth grader, Dominik Frechette, from Bruce Whittier Middle School. Dominik exemplifies the school’s core values of Empathy, Integrity, Perseverance, Loyalty, Compassion and Responsibility. He is a natural leader and role model, as well as a hard worker, which is reflected in his grades. Ready to contribute in any way he can, he is always willing to help others. Dom enjoys outdoor activities with his grandparents and would one day like to have his own yard care business. Congratulations Dominik!

