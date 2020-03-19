The Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Tri-Town Optimist Club is proud to announce its March RSU 16 Student of the Month recipient, Stephen Tufts from Adult Education. Stephen was selected by Adult Education staff without hesitation for his optimism and perseverance. He works diligently to continue his education – even through times of 3rd shift, full-time work and overtime, always while making family a priority. He is an encouragement and role model to others at Adult Education and in his community. Congratulations Stephen!

